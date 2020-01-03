Simon Busuttil Says Police Should Investigate Prime Minister’s Trip To Dubai
Former PN leader Simon Busuttil has urged the police to investigate Joseph Muscat’s recent trip to Dubai, describing it as “highly suspicious”.
An analysis carried out by Times of Malta today shows that Muscat and his family only spent 70 hours in Dubai, out of which at least 15 hours were spent in transit on planes and waiting at the airport.
The Muscats left Malta at 3pm on 27th December, stopped in Cyprus to catch a connecting flight, and arrived in Dubai at midnight. They landed in Malta at 1:30pm on 30th December, after eight hours in transit.
No serious Prime Minister goes on a 70-hour trip to Dubai with his family a few days before resigning. This is HIGHLY SUSPICIOUS and the Police must investigate. @JosephMuscat_JM must explain why he went there, what he did there, who he met and who paid for the trip. pic.twitter.com/qLeFCNusQX
— Simon Busuttil (@SimonBusuttil) January 3, 2020
This means that, all in all, the Muscats only spent 55 hours in Dubai.
Since announcing his resignation, Muscat has gone on four trips abroad – to Dubai, the Vatican, Bethlehem and, most recently, to London.