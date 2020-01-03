Simon Busuttil Says Police Should Investigate Prime Minister’s Trip To Dubai

Former PN leader Simon Busuttil has urged the police to investigate Joseph Muscat’s recent trip to Dubai, describing it as “highly suspicious”.

An analysis carried out by Times of Malta today shows that Muscat and his family only spent 70 hours in Dubai, out of which at least 15 hours were spent in transit on planes and waiting at the airport.

The Muscats left Malta at 3pm on 27th December, stopped in Cyprus to catch a connecting flight, and arrived in Dubai at midnight. They landed in Malta at 1:30pm on 30th December, after eight hours in transit.