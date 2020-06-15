Silvio Valletta’s Denial Was Enough To Stop Police Seizing His Laptop, Mobile, And Hard Drives In Caruana Galizia Case

Former Deputy Police Commissioner Silvio Valletta denying he leaked information from the Daphne Caruana Galizia investigation to main suspect Yorgen Fenech was enough for police to withhold seizing and examing his laptops, hard drives, or mobile phones.

Acting Police Commissioner Carmelo Magri confirmed the fact in today’s sitting of the public inquiry into the case. Magri was asked whether there is an investigation into the leaks and whether they have taken Valletta’s electronic equipment for analysis.

“No. Valletta denied the claims categorically,” Magri said.

In a previous sitting, Chief Inspector Keith Arnaud said the claims are being investigated.

Fenech claims in recordings that he was fed information on the investigation directly from Valletta and former Prime Minister’s chief of staff Keith Schembri. These details included the arrest of the three men charged with carrying out the murder, a potential pardon, that their phones were wiretapped, and that Chris Cardona’s number was discovered on the phone of one of Daphne’s killers.

Valletta, who is referred to as “Valletta l-oħxon” in Theuma’s secret recordings of Fenech, was leading the case into the assassination until he was forcibly removed by court order.

He’s been revealed to have held intimate dinners with Fenech and to having gone abroad with him on at least two occasions. Meanwhile, there is a video of Valletta “fooling around” in Fenech’s Rolls Royce. Valletta’s wife, former Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana, was made to resign as a result.

Valletta has denied all the claims that he leaked information on the case.

