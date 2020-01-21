Silvio Valletta And Yorgen Fenech Also Watched The Champions League Final Together

More details about the relationship between former deputy police commissioner Silvio Valletta and Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech have emerged, after the reveal that they watched the Champions League final in Kyiv, Ukraine together in May 2018.

The Times of Malta has reported that Valletta confirmed he watched the match, revealing that while he paid for his flights, the ticket to the game was free.

That evening, Real Madrid beat Liverpool 3-1.

Valletta was still on the Caruana Galizia investigation at the time, with the police having been made aware of Fenech’s potential involvement that same month.

He has been brought in for questioning by police to explain himself.

Valletta, the husband of former Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana, also holidayed with Fenech on 29th September 2018, travelling to London to watch Liverpool take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

An intimate relationship is rumoured, with a witness telling The Times of Malta that, during the flight, Fenech was heard telling his children to “hold uncle Silvio’s hand”.

Valletta insists he did not know Fenech was a suspect at the time.

The same newspaper has since reported that a video uncovered on Fenech’s phone shows Valletta “fooling around” inside the businessman’s luxury Rolls Royce.

Valletta insists he was not aware that Fenech was a suspect at the time, and that he had been pulled off of the investigation by May 2018. However, Fenech was identified as a suspect by police as late as May 2018.

His brief tenure on the investigation has left its mark, having set up the unprecedented briefings on the investigation with former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and his chief of staff Keith Schembri.

Caruana has paid a high price for her husband’s behaviour, being forced to resign from her position just five days after being re-appointed to the role. Clint Camilleri has replaced her.