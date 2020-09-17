Silvio Schembri Reacts To Entertainers Lobby’s Proposal: ‘Blue Vouchers Can Already Be Spent On The Arts’

د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta’s COVID-19 vouchers to boost businesses post-lockdown can be used for the arts and culture sector, Economy Minister Silvio Schembri stressed.

This was in reaction to proposals by the newly-established artist lobby MEIA, who called for every resident of Malta and Gozo to receive a €20 voucher to spend exclusively on the arts.

Head of Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association’s Howard Keith Debono told Lovin Malta that the sector needed specifically targeted aid in order to survive COVID-19’s hit. Their proposals also included investment, tax breaks for companies that invest in the arts and tax cuts for artists. 

However, Schembri argued that the €20 blue voucher, which can be spent on any non-touristic establishment, can also be redeemed at businesses related to the arts, culture and the education sector.

What do you make of this? 

