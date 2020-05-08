Silvio Schembri: ‘I Never Spent A Cent Of Public Funds To Boost Posts On My Personal Facebook Page’

Economy Minister Silvio Schembri has declared that he has never used a single cent of public funds to promote posts on his personal Facebook page.

“I would have no problem refunding public funds spent on Facebook boosts because I haven’t spent a cent of public funds,” he said at a press conference today. “Some MPs are trying to get people confused but I already stated in a parliamentary question that [I never used public funds on my personal Facebook page].”

Standards in Public Life Commissioner George Hyzler yesterday published a report into the way Cabinet members use their social media pages, following a request for an investigation by Lovin Malta’s CEO Chris Peregin.

He found widespread abuse, with ministers and parliamentary sectaries often producing videos solely for their personal Facebook pages, with the use of ministry logos strongly suggesting public funds were used.