WATCH: Silvio Schembri Denies Having Any Sexual Contact With Yorgen Fenech

Economy minister Silvio Schembri denied having any sexual relationship with Yorgen Fenech, following a question asked in a press conference today by a Net News journalist.

“I have not had any contact, sexual or otherwise, with Yorgen Fenech,” he said when asked about whether he had any kind of relationship with the murder suspect.

This comes after Paul Caruana Galizia, journalist and son of Daphne Caruana Galizia, accused three unnamed Cabinet members of being in close contact with Fenech, the main suspect of the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, as well as other men charged with the assassination.

Caruana Galizia said a minister was in constant contact with Fenech, a junior minister had an affair with him after his role in the murder was known and another minister has a history with one of the alleged hitmen.

Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli also denied having any kind of relationship, intimate or otherwise, with Yorgen Fenech, when asked by Lovin Malta.

In light of these allegations, this newsroom has reached out to all government MPs to inquire about their relationship with Fenech.

You can watch Schembri’s answer at 35.20 timestamp