د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Silent Protest In Santa Venera Tomorrow After Miriam Pace Killed At Home

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Civil society movement Repubblika has called a silent protest for tomorrow evening in Santa Venera in honour of Miriam Pace, who was killed when her home collapsed today.

“We urge everyone to gather tomorrow at 7pm near where Mrs Pace’s former residence in Triq Abela Scolaro, Santa Venera,” Repubblika said. “Our sadness of today must turn into anger. Someone is responsible for this murder and we must ensure that justice is done. We don’t want anymore deaths.”

Pace’s house collapsed with her inside it this afternoon, with police confirming this was a result of works at a nearby construction site. Her body was recovered from the rubble several hours later.

It has been reported that the developers of the site have been taken in for questioning, but a police spokesperson was reluctant to confirm whether this was the case.

READ NEXT: Pietà Building Collapse Victim Sends Message To Authorities After Latest Tragedy

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK