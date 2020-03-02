Silent Protest In Santa Venera Tomorrow After Miriam Pace Killed At Home

Civil society movement Repubblika has called a silent protest for tomorrow evening in Santa Venera in honour of Miriam Pace, who was killed when her home collapsed today.

“We urge everyone to gather tomorrow at 7pm near where Mrs Pace’s former residence in Triq Abela Scolaro, Santa Venera,” Repubblika said. “Our sadness of today must turn into anger. Someone is responsible for this murder and we must ensure that justice is done. We don’t want anymore deaths.”

Pace’s house collapsed with her inside it this afternoon, with police confirming this was a result of works at a nearby construction site. Her body was recovered from the rubble several hours later.

It has been reported that the developers of the site have been taken in for questioning, but a police spokesperson was reluctant to confirm whether this was the case.