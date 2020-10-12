Shyli And Jordan: €1,000 Reward For Info On Whoever Is Leaking Our Videos

One of Malta’s most open couples has taken to social media to offer €1,000 for anyone with any information on leaks of their steamy OnlyFans videos after announcing they were going public as island pornstars last week.

“Some people have been leaking our content unfortunately,” Shyli Rose and Jordan Grech told Lovin Malta. “It’s unfair on those who actually pay to see us, not to mention illegal!”

Shyli and Jordan controversially announced they were going public with their Mr and Mrs Jewels account last week – however, since then, WhatsApp groups, as well as Facebook chats, have been flooded with their content stolen from their accounts – and it’s even been sent to their families.

“What’s meant to be private content is being shared on public platforms and got to family which isn’t nice for anyone really,” they said.