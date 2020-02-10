‘Should X Factor Malta And Eurovision Even Have Anything To Do With Each Other?’ Former Eurovision Singer Asks
A Maltese singer who represented Malta at the Eurovision Song Contest has publicly wondered whether it makes sense for X Factor Malta and Eurovision to be so closely joined.
Talking about the “monopoly” the show has over Malta’s choice for the Eurovision Song Contest, Glenn Vella lamented the fact that the popular singing contest isn’t even mentioned on the TV show – even though the winner of X Factor Malta is automatically chosen to represent Malta at the Eurovision as part of the winning prize.
“I ask authorities: if the Eurovision isn’t important enough, why was it amalgamated with such a popular and great production? What does the X Factor need the Eurovision for? Is there a reason?” Vella asked in a lengthy status where he delved into various aspects of the music industry.
“You know there are artists who love Eurovision that don’t love X Factor, and vice versa,” he continued.
He went on to point out that all singers, producers, and composers who weren’t interested in the X Factor had “lost work” and opportunities.
“The two productions have enormous potential but as I always said they should not be and they should have never been joined together. And after yesterday’s program I can confirm this even more,” he said.
Vella, who represented Malta in 2011 with the song One Life, failed to qualify passed the semi-finals round when he competed.
He also questioned whether Michela, last year’s winner, had fully benefited from winning X Factor Malta.
Though she had been given a record deal, Vella said her Eurovision appearance was still the major highlight following her X Factor Malta win.
He ended by calling on the Maltese to give Destiny space to do her thing and give a great performance at this year’s Eurovision in Rotterdam while congratulating the young singer and wishing her the very best.