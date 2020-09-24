Should Abela Be Self-Isolating? EU President Quarantines After Security Officer Tests Positive After Malta Visit

د . إAEDSRر . س

Lovin Malta has reached out to the Office of the Prime Minister about whether Robert Abela will also undergo quarantine as per health guidelines but received no reply at the time of publishing.

EU leaders were set to meet today to discuss foreign affairs issues like the Belarus crisis, a state neighbouring the bloc that has been shaken by political turmoil as well as Greek-Turkish tensions. With Michel in quarantine, the meeting has been postponed to October 1st.

While Michel has tested negative for COVID-19, it is as of yet unknown whether Robert Abela will be tested for COVID-19 and undergo quarantine.

Should Abela be in quarantine? 

