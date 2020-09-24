Should Abela Be Self-Isolating? EU President Quarantines After Security Officer Tests Positive After Malta Visit

Days after meeting Prime Minister Robert Abela, European Council President Charles Michel was forced to self-isolate in Brussels after a security person he had close contact with tested positive for COVID-19.

An EU spokesperson confirmed that he was in contact with the security officer the same week he visited Abela before a summit on Europe’s migration crisis. He was in Malta between 16th and 17th September. Michel also visited the site where Daphne Caruana Galizia was assassinated, outside her Bidnija home. There was a notable absence of Maltese government officials.

Lovin Malta has reached out to the Office of the Prime Minister about whether Robert Abela will also undergo quarantine as per health guidelines but received no reply at the time of publishing.

EU leaders were set to meet today to discuss foreign affairs issues like the Belarus crisis, a state neighbouring the bloc that has been shaken by political turmoil as well as Greek-Turkish tensions. With Michel in quarantine, the meeting has been postponed to October 1st.

While Michel has tested negative for COVID-19, it is as of yet unknown whether Robert Abela will be tested for COVID-19 and undergo quarantine.

Should Abela be in quarantine?