Ship Owners Ask Malta For Thousands Of Euro A Day To Quarantine Migrants Offshore

An offshore quarantine centre for irregular migrants is set to cost taxpayers thousands of euro a day, according to a list of offers received by the government.

The cheapest offer was put forward at €12,400 a day by Gulf Fisheries Limited, the company involved in secret Libya pushbacks. The most expensive offer, submitted by Edda Accommodation Malta, a specialised provider of offshore accommodation, will cost the state a whopping €150,000 a day.

One company, the Bezzina Group, is asking for €2.35 million over a six-month period.

Photo courtesy of Times of Malta

Captain Morgan and Supreme Travel, who provided the government with offshore detention centres earlier this year after Malta closed its ports, have both submitted bids of €45,000 and €59,380 a day respectively, excluding VAT.

Three companies didn’t set a price.

The government released an expression of interest for a vessel two weeks ago after 85 migrants brought into Malta tested positive for COVID-19.

Migrants who have tested positive for COVID-19 are currently being isolated at the Ħal Far Initial Reception Centre, but this move will see them isolated offshore.

