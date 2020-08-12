Ship Owners Ask Malta For Thousands Of Euro A Day To Quarantine Migrants Offshore
An offshore quarantine centre for irregular migrants is set to cost taxpayers thousands of euro a day, according to a list of offers received by the government.
The cheapest offer was put forward at €12,400 a day by Gulf Fisheries Limited, the company involved in secret Libya pushbacks. The most expensive offer, submitted by Edda Accommodation Malta, a specialised provider of offshore accommodation, will cost the state a whopping €150,000 a day.
One company, the Bezzina Group, is asking for €2.35 million over a six-month period.
Captain Morgan and Supreme Travel, who provided the government with offshore detention centres earlier this year after Malta closed its ports, have both submitted bids of €45,000 and €59,380 a day respectively, excluding VAT.
Three companies didn’t set a price.
The government released an expression of interest for a vessel two weeks ago after 85 migrants brought into Malta tested positive for COVID-19.
Migrants who have tested positive for COVID-19 are currently being isolated at the Ħal Far Initial Reception Centre, but this move will see them isolated offshore.