Ship Owners Ask Malta For Thousands Of Euro A Day To Quarantine Migrants Offshore

An offshore quarantine centre for irregular migrants is set to cost taxpayers thousands of euro a day, according to a list of offers received by the government.

The cheapest offer was put forward at €12,400 a day by Gulf Fisheries Limited, the company involved in secret Libya pushbacks. The most expensive offer, submitted by Edda Accommodation Malta, a specialised provider of offshore accommodation, will cost the state a whopping €150,000 a day.

One company, the Bezzina Group, is asking for €2.35 million over a six-month period.