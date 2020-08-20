Shift Leader At AFM ‘Cocaine Bordello’ Is Allegedly Trying To Contact The Man Who Revealed Scandal
Police are looking into accusations that the shift leader at an alleged “cocaine bordello” among Malta’s armed forces allegedly tried to contact the former soldier who revealed the scandal.
Godwin Schembri, a soldier who was dismissed after mocking a poorly constructed AFM gate, says that the shift leader who was on duty attempted to contact him soon after his first post detailing the scandal.
Schembri said he received two separate phone calls through encrypted-service WhatsApp at roughly 6pm on Monday. His wife urged him to go to the police immediately. However, it was only until a frosty reception from soldiers potentially involved in the scandal that he took the claim to the police.
The report, he revealed, also covers the delayed response of Brigadier Jeffrey Curmi. The incident happened two weeks before Schembri revealed the details. The AFM only issued a response once it reached the media.
Schembri, who shared messages from a WhatsApp conversation said that the party occurred at the Luqa barracks around two weeks ago. He said the soldier involved, named Galea, had even tried to leave the facility without an access card, informing guards he was leaving to find cocaine.
He allegedly got aggressive and resisted arrest while also refusing to undergo a drug test.
AFM has denied that soldiers were using drugs and an internal investigation is underway. AFM confirmed that all soldiers who were on shift that day were asked to take a urine test to determine whether there was any use of illegal substances.
All soldiers tested negative. However, they confirmed one person refused to take the test and was fired on the spot in line with the army’s zero-tolerance drug policy.