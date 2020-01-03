‘Sheep’ Mural Of PL Leadership In San Ġwann Removed Within Hours

The mural, which depicts Prime Minister Joseph Muscat in sheep’s clothing with Prime Minister hopefuls Chris Fearne and Robert Abela as literal sheep by his side, was installed in San Ġwann near Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli.

A Maltese street artist’s mural has been removed less than a day after it was put up.

The artist behind the mural, who regularly installs impressive works both locally and abroad, reached out to Lovin Malta saying that he is used to having his work removed by authorities.

“I knew that it might have happened because I added the PL logos, but I didn’t think it would be so short-lived though,” the artist told Lovin Malta on condition of anonymity.

“My message was that Labour’s candidates just seem to blindly follow Joseph Muscat’s rhetoric, happily oblivious of the blatant corruption which their leader is obviously embroiled in, and who’s sheep disguise is falling off, exposing his true colours,” they continued.

This is not the first time anti-government artwork, posters, or murals have been taken down, with previous murals in Msida being removed just as quickly.

