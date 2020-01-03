‘Sheep’ Mural Of PL Leadership In San Ġwann Removed Within Hours

د . إAEDSRر . س

A Maltese street artist’s mural has been removed less than a day after it was put up.

The mural, which depicts Prime Minister Joseph Muscat in sheep’s clothing with Prime Minister hopefuls Chris Fearne and Robert Abela as literal sheep by his side, was installed in San Ġwann near Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli.

Money can be seen falling out of the sheep’s wool, and old and new Labour Party logos are strewn throughout the image.

The mural in question

The artist behind the mural, who regularly installs impressive works both locally and abroad, reached out to Lovin Malta saying that he is used to having his work removed by authorities.

“I knew that it might have happened because I added the PL logos, but I didn’t think it would be so short-lived though,” the artist told Lovin Malta on condition of anonymity.

“My message was that Labour’s candidates just seem to blindly follow Joseph Muscat’s rhetoric, happily oblivious of the blatant corruption which their leader is obviously embroiled in, and who’s sheep disguise is falling off, exposing his true colours,” they continued. 

This is not the first time anti-government artwork, posters, or murals have been taken down, with previous murals in Msida being removed just as quickly.

Do you think the mural should have been removed?

