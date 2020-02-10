‘She Sacrificed Her Life For Her Children’: Chantelle Chetcuti’s Mother Speaks Out After Brutal Murder
The mother of Chantelle Chetcuti has opened up in a brief and emotional comment about her murdered daughter, their children and how much she misses her after the brutal stabbing that shocked the island.
Speaking about her two granddaughters – the two daughters of Chantelle and her suspected murderer, Justin Borg – Mrs Chetcuti said she was ready to take care of them now that their mother is gone.
“My daughter loved them and kept her mouth shut, for the sake of her kids she sacrificed her life,” Mrs Chetcuti said publicly under an article reporting on her daughter’s murder.
“I love you my child, your two beautiful kids I will take care of them day and night. Qalbi, rest in peace. You will always be in my heart until the day I come near you.”
She was responding to a comment where someone wondered how a man could ever kill the mother of his children.
“What a stupid thing he did. Ruined his life and his daughters. I wonder how much he really loves them after all. Whatever the issue was, that’s not the way to handle it,” the person had said.
In response, Mrs Chetcuti simply said: “He knows nothing about love, nothing.”
Borg is being accused of the murder of his former longtime partner Chetcuti. He pleaded not guilty to the murder charge in court. He remains in custody after his lawyers did not request bail.