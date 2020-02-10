‘She Sacrificed Her Life For Her Children’: Chantelle Chetcuti’s Mother Speaks Out After Brutal Murder

The mother of Chantelle Chetcuti has opened up in a brief and emotional comment about her murdered daughter, their children and how much she misses her after the brutal stabbing that shocked the island.

Speaking about her two granddaughters – the two daughters of Chantelle and her suspected murderer, Justin Borg – Mrs Chetcuti said she was ready to take care of them now that their mother is gone.

“My daughter loved them and kept her mouth shut, for the sake of her kids she sacrificed her life,” Mrs Chetcuti said publicly under an article reporting on her daughter’s murder.

“I love you my child, your two beautiful kids I will take care of them day and night. Qalbi, rest in peace. You will always be in my heart until the day I come near you.”