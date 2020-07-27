Shadow Minister Says Malta Should Stop Mass Events But Allow Tourism: ‘We Need Common Sense And A Lot Of Responsibility’

Nationalist MP Claudio Grech has criticised the government for encouraging mass gatherings to aid the tourism sector.

In a statement released on Facebook, the Shadow Minister of the Economy commented on how the government has been actively promoting mass gatherings in the hopes of boosting the tourism industry.

He remarked that parties of this kind are unwise, especially given that we are still adjusting to a new normal.

“For the economy to recover it is evident that we need to open up the tourism sector, but to try and address this problem with parties of this type, where large amounts of people congregate together, is certainly not wise.”

The MP is appealing to “common sense and responsibility” before such parties result in negative consequences for both our health and our economy.