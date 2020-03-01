Sex Clients Won’t Be Criminalised Under Malta’s Planned Law As Reforms Secretary Ditches ‘Nordic Model’

A proposed law to decriminalise prostitution in Malta won’t include the criminalisation of sex clients, parliamentary secretary for equality and reforms Rosianne Cutajar has confirmed. Cutajar told Lovin Malta that an analysis of a consultation document on prostitution reforms, launched by her predecessor Julia Farrugia Portelli, has been finalised and will be presented to Cabinet shortly. “I believe that we need to build on the experiences of other countries but develop our piece of legislation, rather than copying one model or the other,” she said. “One definite principle will be the decriminalization of prostitution (loitering) as regards the prostitute. The legal position of a client buying a sexual service will remain as it is today, i.e. the client would not be committing a crime. The reform should also introduce a programme to assist prostitutes with a background of social problems who end up in this circle.” “Prostitution is a reality for some individuals, either out of choice or because they have no other alternative.”

“We can either close an eye as if nothing is happening or pave the way for tangible action. I choose the latter. We will not tolerate human trafficking and exploitation under any circumstance.” Back in September 2019, Farrugia Portelli launched a public consultation on reforms in human trafficking and prostitution law which clearly stated that prostitutes should be decriminalised and their criminal records wiped clean but which left open whether their clients should be criminalised or not. A group of NGOs and activists has urged Malta to adopt the ‘Nordic model’, which has been utilised by Sweden, Norway and Iceland and which criminalises sex clients. However, others, notably government adviser Robert Musumeci and Malta Science and Technology Council chairperson Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando, have advised against it. Prime Minister Robert Abela today delivered an impassioned speech in favour of decriminalising prostitution, warning that the law is ultimately punishing victims of social problems, sometimes even sending them to jail.