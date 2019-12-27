Several Localities Experience Power Cuts Just Days After A Mass Outage Resulted In A Nationwide Blackout

Reports are coming in of multiple power cuts happening in several localities around Malta and Gozo, making it the second time in one week that mass areas of the country have experienced periods without electricity.

People are taking to social media to report power cuts around the island with these localities specifically being named: Bugibba, Swieqi, Gzira, St Julian’s, Marsascala, Zejtun, Qawra, Pembroke and Nadur.

This incident follows a mass power outage that affected the whole island on the 23rd of December. However, Enemalta did mention in a Facebook status that the damage incurred to the interconnector cable between Malta and Sicily requires several weeks to be repaired.

“During this period Enemalta will have limited dispatch flexibility which could result in unplanned interruptions to the electricity supply in circumstances that Enemalta will have no control over.”

Enemalta has also published a schedule for planned networked maintenance for the new month, which you can see below.