Seventh Case Of Coronavirus Confirmed As Relative Of Maltese Man Who Tested Positive For COVID-19 This Morning

A family member of the Maltese man who tested positive for coronavirus this morning has confirmed to also have contracted the virus.

The family were on holiday together in northern Italy, thus as with previous cases, this case of COVID-19 can be traced back to Italy, officials have confirmed.

The woman who tested positive for coronavirus is currently being monitored in Mater Dei. Health authorities have been informed that she did not go back to work upon returning to Malta and that her health condition is stable.

This would be the seventh confirmed case of coronavirus in Malta.

With Italy’s national lockdown amidst the coronavirus crisis, Prime Minister Robert Abela has announced bold measures to control its spread, including travel bans to various European countries and mandatory quarantine periods for those who came into Malta from February 26th.

The government urges the public to remain calm and to follow necessary precautions.

Tag someone who needs to know this