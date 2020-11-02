Seventeen Youths Charged For Public Disturbance Following Halloween ‘Egg Wars’ In Sliema

Photos sent to Lovin Malta show the mess left behind following the youth’s antics with streets covered in eggshells.

A total of 17 youths have been charged with the disturbance of public order and littering in Qui Si-Sana after they were caught throwing eggs on the streets during the Halloween weekend.

After receiving multiple complaints over the weekend, the Sliema Local Council, under the supervision of Superintendent Sandro Camilleri, chased and stopped 17 youths who were believed to be the culprits.

“Their personal details were registered by the police and they will be receiving a note to appear in court on charges for disturbance of public order and littering,” the council said in a Facebook post.

According to nearby residents, this act of vandalism has been happening every weekend, with one concerned resident dubbing it an “egg war”.

“This situation has been happening for a month already. Every Saturday evening is an ‘egg war’,” he said.

“It is a disaster every Sunday morning. Not to mention, there are lots of joggers in the area and if they accidentally step on these slippery eggs on the floor, they will get injured. I am not sure how many lucky cars already got eggs on their windshields.”

Tag someone from Sliema