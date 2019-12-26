Seven-Year-Old Crushed To Death In Freak Accident At Ta’ Kandja Quarry Identified As Nicholas Zammit

The seven-year-old boy who tragically lost his life after he was run over by a bulldozer at a quarry in Ta’ Kandja earlier today has been identified as Nicholas Zammit.

Initial reports state that Nicholas had accompanied one of his relatives to the quarry, where he works, early this morning. At around 7am, an unmanned bulldozer slipped down a steep ramp and crushed the young boy to death.

Nicholas’ school, St Benedict’s College in Qrendi, and the Qrendi FC football nursery, which he attended, offered their condolences.