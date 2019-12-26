د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Seven-Year-Old Crushed To Death In Freak Accident At Ta’ Kandja Quarry Identified As Nicholas Zammit

Author profile image

By

3
Article Featured Image

The seven-year-old boy who tragically lost his life after he was run over by a bulldozer at a quarry in Ta’ Kandja earlier today has been identified as Nicholas Zammit.

Initial reports state that Nicholas had accompanied one of his relatives to the quarry, where he works, early this morning. At around 7am, an unmanned bulldozer slipped down a steep ramp and crushed the young boy to death.

Nicholas’ school, St Benedict’s College in Qrendi, and the Qrendi FC football nursery, which he attended, offered their condolences.

“Nicholas, we will never forget you. Thank you for the time you spent with us, you always had a smile on your face and a positive attitude,” the school said.

“Dear God, grant him eternal rest, keep him close to your other angels and give comfort to his family in these difficult times,” the football nursery said.

Rest in peace

READ NEXT: Malta's Archbishop Celebrates Christmas Mass With Serbian Families Facing Deportation

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK