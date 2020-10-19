د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Seven New Libraries In Malta’s Elderly Homes Will Help Residents Beat COVID-19 Blues

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Seven elderly homes in Malta are set to get their own libraries for residents to enjoy.

The first library for the elderly was opened at care home Dar il-Madonna in Mellieħa, just as COVID-19 hit the islands, as part of a collaboration between Malta Libraries and Active Ageing and Community Care. Now, literature has become part of their daily routines through the in-house borrowing service.

It’s proven to be a great way to beat lockdown blues, and now, they even hosting weekly reading sessions.

“In the first months of COVID-19 restrictions, this was the only library in the entire network which could remain active and sustained the elderly residents’ reading hobby and love for Maltese literature,” Malta Libraries wrote in a statement.

“Similarly, elderly residents of other homes could still enjoy the online reading sessions whilst in lockdown.”

Now, CareMalta is extending the service to give seven other homes the chance to turn their residents into bookworms.

Dar Roseville, Villa Messina, Casa Arkati, Casa Marija and Casa San Paolo as well as in the Elderly Home of Żejtun and Żammit Clapp Hospital are all set to take part.

Each library will have brand-new books provided by Malta Libraries, Welfare Committee and Care Malta. They’ve also received book donations from publishers such as Kite and Horizons, as well as from the National Literacy Agency.

If you have a book you’d like to donate, get in touch with Malta Libraries.

What do you make of this initiative?

READ NEXT: COVID-19 Patients Should All Be Moved Out Of Mater Dei, Doctor Proposes

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK