Selling Online In Malta? We’re Giving Away €50,000 Of Free Advertising Banners To Companies That Need A Boost

If your business has an online shop that provides goods or services in Malta, you can benefit from €350 worth of free banner advertising on www.lovinmalta.com under a new scheme launched today.

Lovin Malta is offering up to €50,000 worth of free advertising banners to businesses selling their products or services online, capped at €350 per business. This amounts to 100,000 banner impressions.

This is being done in response to an increasing lockdown of the country due to COVID-19. From tomorrow, non-essential retail and services will be forced to close shop. Online selling and deliveries will still be permitted.

As Malta responds to these changes, many businesses are finding ways of selling and delivering their products and services online. Lovin Malta’s scheme is intended to help these businesses reach more people while helping to make the public more aware of which shops are providing such delivery services.

The scheme is also applicable to companies that are currently not operational but intend to start selling online shortly. The advertising can be used later in such cases.

Lovin Malta’s move is intended to foster a spirit of solidarity among businesses in Malta which are suffering from an immediate economic crisis. If you have a business that is operational right now, think of ways your business could help others facing difficulties today.

Terms and conditions: This offer is only applicable on display banner advertising and is not transferable to sponsored content or Instagram campaigns. This offer is not refundable against other quotes or previously-contracted campaigns. Lovin Malta reserves the right to determine eligibility criteria. Artwork to be supplied by client. Offer subject to availability.

