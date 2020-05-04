Security Reasons Mean People Must Briefly Remove Face Masks When They Go To The Bank

د . إAEDSRر . س

Face masks will have to be briefly removed upon entering a bank due to security concerns, the Malta Bankers’ Association has said.

Some non-essential shops and other commercial outlets, including banks, have been allowed to reopen after the first set of COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.

Over the weekend, banks reached out to the Superintendent of Public Health who confirmed that people will need to briefly remove their masks so they can be identified on security footage and when presenting their passport or identification card.

Bank attendees not covering their face has been requirement long before the COVID-19 pandemic. 

There would be no need if the person is wearing a transparent visor.

