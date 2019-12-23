د . إAEDSRر . س

Section Of St Julian’s Lapsi Church Ceiling Suddenly Caves In Injuring One Person

A person has been injured after a part of the ceiling of the sacristy annex of Lapsi Church in St Julian’s suddenly collapsed today as he was working on it.

The man, who works within the parish, has been taken to hospital to treat his injuries. His exact condition is as yet unknown, but he is reportedly conscious.

It is believed that the man was on top of the roof of the sacristy annex sweeping with it suddenly collapsed under his feet. He fell around one storey before landing, where he was found by others who called for medical help.

Photos: The Malta Independent

