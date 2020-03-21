Section of Mater Dei Prepared To Treat Any COVID-19 Pregnant Patients

A section of Mater Dei will be dedicated to treating pregnant patients who contract coronavirus and require hospitalization.

According to Malta College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, preparations are in place for the possibility of a COVID-19 positive pregnant patient at some point. Those that would require close monitoring will be treated in a cordoned off section in the Central Delivery Suite in Mater Dei, away from any other positive or negative patients.

Doctors caring for such patients will wear protective equipment to reduce possibility of transmission or infection.

Babies born to mothers who test positive for the virus will be nursed separately for 14 days by the Pediatric Infectious Disease Team. Once discharged the patient should remain home as advised by the Department of Public Health.

Pregnant patients are still urged to attend their appointments. It is advisable for the patients to be punctual when attending and leave immediately after.

So far, there is little evidence of increased risks for pregnant patients who suffer from coronavirus. However, based on the H1N1 pandemic, countries like the UK consider pregnant women to be at an increased risk and advise them to remain home.

All pregnant women who for some reason or other feel they need to go to Delivery Suite should call 25455176/5180 before they do so. A midwife will take the call and advice the patient accordingly, if required following consultation with the doctors.

The Central Delivery Suite is open 24/7 and entrance to this unit is through the Daycare Unit on University side of Mater Dei Hospital.

Malta now has 73 registered coronavirus patients, two of which have officially recovered.

If you believe you are suffering from the coronavirus, follow the following guidelines:

Stay indoors and avoid contact with other people, as you would with the flu.

Do not go to Mater Dei, the emergency department, health centres, private clinics, or pharmacies. Stay home and call the public health authority’s helpline 111.

If you are returning from any country, do not break self-quarantine rules or you will be subject to a 3000 euro fine.

