Second Suspect Behind Sliema Double Homicide Dragomanski Pleads Not Guilty

Viktor Dragomanski has pleaded not guilty to charges in connection to the shocking double murder of Christian Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski.

The 36-year-old man from Skopje, Macedonia was arrested late Wednesday evening after an attempted rooftop escape from a hotel on Ponsonby street Gżira, where he was hiding out.

The Prosecution explained that they were able to identify the suspect through CCTV footage taken on the night of the murder.

It was said that Dragomanski tried to escape through a window before being caught.

He appeared before Magistrate Victor Axiak and pleaded not guilty to charges of homicide, theft, and attempting to extort or rob the men by force.

No bail was requested by the Defence.

TVM sources previously said that the Northen Macedonian worked as a security officer for a private company and recently for a Paceville establishment.

However, when asked in court, Dragomanski insisted he was unemployed.

He is the second suspected killer to face a magistrate’s court. Yesterday, Daniel Muka, an Albanian 25-year-old with a history of violent crime, was charged with complicity in the murder and also attempting to extort or rob the men by force.

Muka was also charged on offences related to the stolen getaway car, the possession of a firearm, and breaching bail conditions. Muka also pleaded not guilty.

Dragomanski has allegedly attempted to pin the murder on Muka, reportedly telling officers that Muka “started shooting for nothing”. On the other hand, Muka has allegedly told police that he was not the mastermind of the double murder.

Avid art-collectors Christian Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski were killed in their home on Tuesday 18th August in a shocking four-minute operation.

Pandolfino was found in the doorway with four bullets in his chest, neck and head while Maciejowski was found on the upper floor with one bullet to the head.

CCTV footage seen by police captured three men entering the residence at the time of the crime, joined by another suspect who drove the stolen getaway car.

Yesterday’s sitting revealed that the police were able to narrow down their search after identifying Muka on CCTV, as well as the discovery of the stolen Volkswagen in a Pieta’ parking lot.

Police have taken theft to be a possible motive behind the crime after gold was reported missing from the victims.

While two suspects have been arrested and charged, two other men caught on CCTV footage remain at large.

