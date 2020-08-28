Second Suspect In Sliema Double Murder Will Face Magistrate At 10.45am

Viktor Dragomanski, the second suspect arrested in connection with the shocking Sliema double murder, will appear in court at 10.45am.

Dragomanski was arrested late Wednesday evening after an attempted rooftop escape from a Gżira hotel, where he was hiding out.

He will appear before Magistrate Victor Axiak.

TVM sources said the Northen Macedonian worked as a security officer for a private company and recently for a Paceville establishment.

He’s is the second suspected killer to face a magistrate’s court. Yesterday, Daniel Muka, an Albanian 25-year-old with a history of violent crime, was charged with complicity in the murder and also attempting to extort or rob the men by force.

Muka was also charged on offences related to the stolen getaway car, the possession of a firearm, and breaching bail conditions. Muka pleaded not guilty.

Dragomanski has allegedly attempted to pin the murder on Muka, reportedly telling officers that Muka “started shooting for nothing”. On the other hand, Muka has allegedly told police that he was not the mastermind of the double murder.

Avid art-collectors Christian Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski were killed in their home on Tuesday 18th August in a shocking four-minute operation.

Pandolfino was found in the doorway with four bullets in his chest, neck and head while Maciejowski was found on the upper floor with one bullet to the head.

CCTV footage seen by police captured three men entering the residence at the time of the crime, joined by another suspect who drove the stolen getaway car.

Yesterday’s sitting revealed that the police were able to narrow down their search after identifying Muka on CCTV.

