Second Suspect In Sliema Double Homicide Is Paceville Bouncer Viktor Dragomanski
Viktor Dragomanski is the second suspect arrested in connection to the Sliema double homicide case, TVM reported.
Dragomanski works as a security bouncer for a Paceville club and was arrested last night after hiding in a Gżira hotel.
This comes after Daniel Muka, the 25-year-old suspected mastermind was charged for the murder of Chris Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski this afternoon.
He pleaded not guilty.
