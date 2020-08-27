د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Second Suspect In Sliema Double Homicide Is Paceville Bouncer Viktor Dragomanski

Author profile image

By

2
Article Featured Image

Viktor Dragomanski is the second suspect arrested in connection to the Sliema double homicide case, TVM reported.

Dragomanski works as a security bouncer for a Paceville club and was arrested last night after hiding in a Gżira hotel.

This comes after Daniel Muka, the 25-year-old suspected mastermind was charged for the murder of Chris Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski this afternoon.

He pleaded not guilty.

More details to follow

 

READ NEXT: CONFIRMED: Adrian Delia And Yorgen Fenech Did Share WhatsApp Messages

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK