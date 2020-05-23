Second Maltese Hospital Gets COVID-19 Antibody Test With Near 100% Accuracy

A second hospital in Malta has unveiled its own COVID-19 antibody test, widely acclaimed to have a 100% accuracy rate in determining whether people have been infected with the coronavirus in the past.

The test from Swiss drugmaker Roche has 100% clinical sensitivity to COVID-19 if tested 14 days after a positive swab and overall specificity of 99.81%, Da Vinci Hospital said in a statement.

It is being hailed by experts as a `game-changer` in the battle against the deadly virus and is now available at the DaVinci Hospital in Birkirkara. Last week, Medical Laboratory Services at St James Hospital launched the test in with Maltese pharmaceutical distributor Vivian and Roche.

There is another test, the Abbott COVID-19 Antibody test. also available in Malta. It is available for free at Mater Dei Hospital.

“The hospital is proud to add such an important diagnostic test in the determination of an immune reaction to COVID-19 to their laboratory`s armamentarium,” Dr Pierre Vassallo, owner of DaVinci Hospital said.

The EU, the USA and the UK have all recently approved these antibody tests. With several COVID-19 patients asymptomatic, the hope is that these tests will help governments understand how far the virus has actually spread and what it’s true mortality rate is.

