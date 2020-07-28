Second Luqa Skolasajf Staff Member Tests Positive For COVID-19, Teacher’s Union Warns

A second staff member working at Luqa’s Skolasajf has tested positive for COVID-19, the Union of Professional Educators has warned.

Lovin Malta is informed that the staff member developed symptoms over the weekend, didn’t go to school on Monday and tested positive for the virus later on.

In a statement, the UPE claimed that all play workers and child support workers were asked to leave the workplace after their second colleague in two days tested positive for the virus. However, someone who works at the school said students and staff went to school normally but also terrified that other cases might emerge.

The UPE said today’s case has “raised questions” about Education Minister Owen Bonnici’s statement that the summer school is safe, warning that its members and parents alike are highly concerned about the situation.

“The Union will be in close contact with its members and will ensure that the school follows procedures,” it said.

Earlier today, Bonnici visited the school to reassure parents that the environment is safe for children, reportedly telling a concerned mother that “no educator at Skolasajf exhibited COVID-19 symptoms while at school”.

What do you think of this development?