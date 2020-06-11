Second Grass Fire In Less Than 24 Hours As Manikata Field Goes Up In Flames

A grass fire has broken out in Manikta earlier today making it the second incident of its sort in less than 24 hours.

Mellieħa local councillor Ivan Castillo took to social media to announce the news while also calling for the urgent need of rangers to monitor the woodland areas.

“This has now become a normal situation in these forested areas! This enforces the urgent need for rangers where there are none and fire hydrants in all woodland areas! I can not stress this enough!” he said on Facebook.

Both police and CPD have arrived on the scene and Lovin Malta has been informed that the grass fire is under control.

Just last night, another grass fire broke out near White Rocks in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq. In both cases, the cause of the fire is unknown.

“We cannot continue to rely on the kindness of people to report, there needs to be a proper management plan for similar areas, full time employment rangers, green jobs and fire hydrants to facilitate such situations,” ended Castillo.

