د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Second Batch Of Keith Schembri’s Companies Have Assets Frozen In New Court Order

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Assets belonging to several new companies have been frozen after being included in a new court order aimed at former Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff Keith Schembri.

The nine new companies and one individual were left out of the original court order sent out on Monday.

Nearly 100 companies and people, including a baby, have been included in the asset freeze that stem from an inquiry into alleged money laundering.

Schembri himself was arrested late Monday night. He has since been released on bail.

The latest order, issued by magistrate Edwina Grima at the request of the attorney general, is linked to both Schembri as well as the managing directors of accounting firm Nexia BT, Brian Tonna and Karl Cini, who have also been arrested.

Appearing on Lovin Daily, Matthew Caruana Galizia said the police “don’t seem to be prepared” in the handling of this major case.

Lovin Daily 23.09.2020

Good morning Malta and Gozo – here's everything you need to know about the latest news and updates from the island and an interview with special guest Matthew Caruana Galizia.

Posted by Lovin Malta on Wednesday, September 23, 2020

What do you think of this development?

READ NEXT: 'There Is No Hive Off': Rival Accountancy Firm Reanda Denies Taking On Nexia BT’s Clients

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK