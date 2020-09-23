Second Batch Of Keith Schembri’s Companies Have Assets Frozen In New Court Order

Assets belonging to several new companies have been frozen after being included in a new court order aimed at former Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff Keith Schembri.

The nine new companies and one individual were left out of the original court order sent out on Monday.

Nearly 100 companies and people, including a baby, have been included in the asset freeze that stem from an inquiry into alleged money laundering.

Schembri himself was arrested late Monday night. He has since been released on bail.

The latest order, issued by magistrate Edwina Grima at the request of the attorney general, is linked to both Schembri as well as the managing directors of accounting firm Nexia BT, Brian Tonna and Karl Cini, who have also been arrested.

Appearing on Lovin Daily, Matthew Caruana Galizia said the police “don’t seem to be prepared” in the handling of this major case.