Search For Missing 29-Year-Old Swimmer In Mellieħa’s Coral Lagoon Enters Day 3

The Armed Forces of Malta have continued with their search for a 29-year-old swimmer who went missing near Mellieħa’s Coral Lagoon over the weekend.

The search began on Saturday after two male Bangladeshi swimmers were reported to be in difficulty in the Lagoon’s seas at around 4:30pm.

While the younger man, a 21-year-old, made it back onto land, the 29-year-old man has yet to be found. Search and rescue services were hard at work yesterday trying to find the man, with little luck.

An AFM spokesperson confirmed with Lovin Malta that the search will continue until the man was found.

The 21-year-old has been confirmed to have suffered slight injuries and has since been released from the hospital.

