SCAN Malta Closes With Immediate Effect After Two Employees Test Positive For COVID-19

SCAN Malta has closed its doors with immediate effect after two of its employees tested positive for COVD-19.

The electronic store has stopped all operations including delivery and servicing until further notice.

“Despite all the strict measures we took in the past weeks, we have two of our shop sales staff who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus,” the electronic store said on Facebook.

Although electronic stores have been listed as essential shops, and therefore allowed to open, SCAN has no choice but to close its doors temporarily.

“We are extremely sorry for the disruption in our services. Please bear with us until we make sure all our staff are safe to return to work,” they said.

Customers with pending orders which have not yet been delivered will receive a refund as soon as possible. Anyone who has items at Scan’s premise for servicing will have to wait until the shop re-opens to collect them.

If you are suffering from symptoms, even light ones, associated with the coronavirus, follow the following guidelines:

Stay indoors and avoid contact with other people, as you would with the flu.

Do not go to Mater Dei, the emergency department, health centres, private clinics, or pharmacies. Stay home and call the public health authority’s helpline 111 to set a swabbing appointment.

You should isolate yourself at home until you receive your test results. If you test positive for COVID-19, you should expect to receive your test results within a few hours.

