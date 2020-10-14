Scammers Posing As Birżebbuġa Store Fool Thousands Into Thinking They’re Winning A PS5

Scammers posing as Birżebbuġa store ‘D Daily Deal’ have tricked thousands of people into thinking they’re in the running to win a PlayStation 5. The scammers’ page, called ‘Daily Deals’ asked Facebook users to follow a short list of simple steps to be in with the chance of winning the grand prize.

They even went on to say that the winner will be picked live on their Facebook page on 21st October. In less than 24 hours, the post amassed upwards of 25,000 reactions and more than 33,000 shares. Shortly after the post surfaced, the Birżebbuġa store took to Facebook to warn of the scammers.

“We as D Daily Deal have no connection with this page and giveaway,” the store said. “We are not responsible for any prizes won from the below page.“ The much-anticipated PlayStation 5 is set to be released on 19th November. Many local tech outlets have already sold out of pre-orders for this console. Did you fall for this scam? Let us know in the comment section

