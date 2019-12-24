د . إAEDSRر . س

Santa Venera Motorcyclist Grievously Injured After Car Collision In Mġarr

Two people have been hospitalised after a Toyota Tercel collided with a motorcycle earlier today.

The accident occurred at around 10 am this morning, on Triq iż-Żebbiegħ in Mġarr.

A 23-year-old man from Fgura with a 19-year-old passenger driving away from the direction of Għajn Tuffieħa, struck a 30-year-old Santa Venera resident off of his motorcycle, a Yamaha MTM850.

The motorcyclist has been confirmed to have grievous injuries following the collision.

The 19-year-old passenger from Zabbar was uninjured in the crash.

The motorcyclist remains in a grievous condition after being taken into emergency services via ambulance this morning. The Toyota driver’s condition is currently unknown.

Photos: Screenshots from ONE

