Santa Venera Motorcyclist Grievously Injured After Car Collision In Mġarr
Two people have been hospitalised after a Toyota Tercel collided with a motorcycle earlier today.
The accident occurred at around 10 am this morning, on Triq iż-Żebbiegħ in Mġarr.
A 23-year-old man from Fgura with a 19-year-old passenger driving away from the direction of Għajn Tuffieħa, struck a 30-year-old Santa Venera resident off of his motorcycle, a Yamaha MTM850.
The motorcyclist has been confirmed to have grievous injuries following the collision.
The 19-year-old passenger from Zabbar was uninjured in the crash.
The motorcyclist remains in a grievous condition after being taken into emergency services via ambulance this morning. The Toyota driver’s condition is currently unknown.
Photos: Screenshots from ONE