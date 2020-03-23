Santa Luċija Murder Victim’s Flatmate Arrested In Morocco And Will Be Extradited To Malta

A suspect linked to the murder of a man in Santa Luċija has been arrested in Morrocco.

The suspect is a 37-year-old Libyan man who was living in the same apartment as the victim in the Misraħ Dorell area of Santa Luċija.

Last week, police discovered a body placed in several plastic bags in a Santa Luċija apartment. The body was later identified as a resident of the apartment, Victor McKeon.

Following a thorough police investigation, it was discovered that the suspect had fled to Morrocco where he was subsequently arrested in Casablanca airport.

He is currently being held by Moroccans authorities and is in the process of being extradited to Malta.

Police investigations are ongoing.