د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Santa Luċija Murder Victim’s Flatmate Arrested In Morocco And Will Be Extradited To Malta

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

A suspect linked to the murder of a man in Santa Luċija has been arrested in Morrocco.

The suspect is a 37-year-old Libyan man who was living in the same apartment as the victim in the Misraħ Dorell area of Santa Luċija.

Last week, police discovered a body placed in several plastic bags in a Santa Luċija apartment. The body was later identified as a resident of the apartment, Victor McKeon.

Following a thorough police investigation, it was discovered that the suspect had fled to Morrocco where he was subsequently arrested in Casablanca airport.

He is currently being held by Moroccans authorities and is in the process of being extradited to Malta.

Police investigations are ongoing.

READ NEXT: Malta’s Cabinet Will Hold Emergency Meeting At 8pm To Discuss New COVID-19 Financial Measures

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK