San Ġwann Pet Store Owner In ‘Shock’ Following Tragic Death Parrots In Fire Earlier Today

Two macaws perished in a fire at The King’s Exotic pet store in San Ġwann earlier today.

The owner of the pet store took to Facebook to announce the tragic news while also thanking everyone who reached out to support, including the firefighters, police and local council.

“I’m still in stock and coughing up soot after today’s tragic fire at my outlet. Unfortunately, I lost my two pet macaws Diego and Blu,” the Facebook post read.

“The majority of other animals made it out alive and have been moved to safer premises. ” 

CPD was notified that a fire broke out at the pet store at 2:30pm. While no one was injured, some animals were reported to be in critical condition. Unfortunately, the worst was confirmed with the death of the two macaws.

“I would like to thank all of you that offered help immediately as news got out, I am overwhelmed with all the messages and calls I found on my phone and will try to reply to all of you,” the post read.

The rest of the animals have been moved to a safe premise.

