San Ġwann Optics Store Offers To Repair Assaulted Police Sergeant’s Glasses For Free

An optics store in San Ġwann has offered to repair a police sergeant’s glasses that were smashed in an assault last Friday.

Last week, a St. Julian’s sergeant was assaulted after dispersing a crowd of Spaniards found drinking outside a Spinola bar and breaching the current crowd limit of four people. Police arrested six Spaniards on charges varying from resisting arrest, to assault charges. A woman aged 36 was placed under arrest after smashing a sergeant’s glasses and also for damaging their radio and police car.

Upon hearing the news, Class Optical reached out to Lovin Malta to offer to repair the glasses free of charge. So far, the police has not responded to the offer.

The bar involved in the incident has since distanced itself from the allegations, claiming that at no point were people drinking on the premises saying the management “have always, and will always, take all the necessary actions to operate safely and legally”.

