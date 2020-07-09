‘Same Problem Every Year’: St Paul’s Bay Councillor Calls Out ‘Disrespectful’ People Who Dumped Bulky Trash

A St Paul’s Bay councillor has spoken out after local council workers were forced to clean up several abandoned mattresses and various other bits of trash that were left on a roadside pavement.

“I would like to thank the local council workers who cleaned up the mess – but the workers are not there to pick up the trash of certain people who no respect towards the residents of our locality. Especially when there’s a bulky refuse service for residents for free!” Chris Vella Petroni said.

Images of the litter left in Triq il-Ġifen raised the anger of residents in the locality who have long complained about the mess in their hometown. Some had even taken matters into their own hands.

However, Vella Petroni now pledged to focus on this issue following today’s incident.

“As a councillor, I pledge to continue the fight against these people who throw their trash away uncaringly!” he said.