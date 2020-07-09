‘Same Problem Every Year’: St Paul’s Bay Councillor Calls Out ‘Disrespectful’ People Who Dumped Bulky Trash
A St Paul’s Bay councillor has spoken out after local council workers were forced to clean up several abandoned mattresses and various other bits of trash that were left on a roadside pavement.
“I would like to thank the local council workers who cleaned up the mess – but the workers are not there to pick up the trash of certain people who no respect towards the residents of our locality. Especially when there’s a bulky refuse service for residents for free!” Chris Vella Petroni said.
Images of the litter left in Triq il-Ġifen raised the anger of residents in the locality who have long complained about the mess in their hometown. Some had even taken matters into their own hands.
However, Vella Petroni now pledged to focus on this issue following today’s incident.
“As a councillor, I pledge to continue the fight against these people who throw their trash away uncaringly!” he said.
The clean-up came after another councillor flagged the dumped bulky refuse and called for stronger enforcement in the area earlier today.
Vella Petroni went on to say he was tired of dealing with the “same problem every year” and called for more serious enforcement of the area.
“If this doesn’t happen, I’ll need to turn to local residents for support and to raise our voices for the good of our locality,” Vella Petroni ended. “Many residents are saddened by this situation, and I will continue to do my duty for the good of the local residents.”