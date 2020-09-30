Safi Father-Of-Two Identified As Freeport Incident Victim

د . إAEDSRر . س

36-year old Safi resident Christ Zahra has been identified as the victim of yesterday’s tragic Freeport incident.

The incident happened at around 5.15pm yesterday when for some reason, a container fell from a height and hit Zahra whilst he was operating a forklift.

Officers from the Civil Protection Department and a medical team were on location, however, Zahra was certified dead on site.

A flurry of Zahra’s friends have taken to his profile to say their last goodbyes.

“I can’t even believe this, I was just speaking to you today,” one mourner said.

“Rest in peace my friend, and thank you for all that you have done for me.”

Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace was informed of the incident and has ordered an inquiry into the case.

RIP Christ

