Safety Of St Julian’s Block Lying Over Massive Excavation Site Is Of Paramount Importance, Site’s Developers And Architects Insist

The developers and architects behind an excavation site lying near a foreign language school in St Julian’s have ensured that all safety precautions are being taken and underwent several geological investigations before carrying out the works.

Following the tragic death of Miriam Pace, whose house collapsed after works on a nearby construction site, the public was raising concerns over other projects around the island.

One image of a site in Paceville garnered traction, with the perspective of the image giving off the appearance that contractors were failing to follow safe practices.

However, those responsible for the site insisted that the approved method statement was being followed to the letter, with the STO and architect regularly visiting the site.

Covering three separate roads in Paceville and headed by Tridev, the site looks to build a huge seven-floor car park which will lie beneath a six-storey retail outlet and office space.

Tridev is made up of V. & C. Developments Limited (Vincent and Charles Borg), ICI Limited (Keith Attard Portughes), and Bonavia Brothers Company Limited (Emmanuel Bonavia). The project’s architect is X,Y,Z Architect and Design.

A statement endorsed by the developer, architect-in-charge and site technical officer, reads as follows:

“The safety of third party properties and especially of people connected to the worksite is paramount. This is why we have a healthy relationship with the adjacent proprietors, making it a priority to have a constant open line of communication. The architect in charge and the site technical officer visit the site regularly and frequently.”

“The site is being excavated and constructed according to the submitted documentation prior to the commencement of works. This, as required by law, regulations and professional standards.”

“The Method Statement sanctioned at the beginning of the project is being respected and regulated by the appointed Site Technical Officer. Constant communication with the STO ensures that remedial measures and precautions are being enforced and updated.”

“Geological investigations were carried out and studied prior to the commencement of excavation works. Additional reinforcements and extra precautionary measures were successfully implemented during the course of the excavation works.”

“We communicated with adjacent property proprietors and occupants. The priority is everyone’s safety and well-being at all times.”

