Sacked Times Journalist Blasts ‘Illicit And Illegal’ Firing, ‘Categorically Denies’ Speaking To Yorgen Fenech About Daphne’s Assassination

A former Times of Malta senior journalist has hit back at the Times of Malta for sacking him over “suspicions and allegations”.

Ivan Camilleri, a vocal government critic who has worked at the TOM for the last 15 years, was fired today after it was alleged that he was the journalist that had tipped off murder suspect Yorgen Fenech, leading to him attempting to flee the country on his private yacht at 5:15 am.

He has now “categorically denied” any involvement with Yorgen Fenech.

“Mr Camilleri is unequivocally and categorically denying and rebutting all the allegations made in his regard and as reported as being entirely unfounded in fact and at law and will be taking all necessary legal measures to protect his reputation and challenge the unfair dismissal,” a statement by his legal advisor said.

“Mr Camilleri insists that Allied Newspapers and its management reached its conclusions on what it itself termed “suspicions” and “allegations”. There wasn’t, and there couldn’t have been, any reference to my client’s version of events, simply because he was not given the opportunity to rebut the same allegations,” the statement continued.

“This serves to effectively affirm that the decision to terminate Mr. Camilleri’s employment was taken on the basis of unfounded suppositions and allegations, and certainly not on any tangible and justifiable grounds,” it said.

“It becomes apparent that the company was only interested in finding some futile excuse to terminate Mr Camilleri’s employment.”

The statement says that TOM did not treat Camilleri fairly or justly, without providing “one single piece of evidence to sustain its allegations before proceeding with the termination of the employment of the most senior journalist in its newsroom, despite his impeccable record in 15 years of service.”

Though Camilleri is being accused of tipping off Fenech about his impending arrest, Camilleri re-iterated that he “had never discussed, spoken to or otherwise communicated with Mr Yorgen Fenech on the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia. He puts himself entirely at the disposal of the relative authorities to give or make any possible clarifications on what is being alleged in his regard, not least, by his employer.”

“In the light of the above, and given the illicit and illegal way in which Mr Camilleri’s employer has acted, thereby rendering itself liable for all damages, the company has been asked to remedy the situation in terms of law at the earliest.