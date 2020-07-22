د . إAEDSRر . س

Ryanair Reports Surge In The Thousands Of Passengers Coming To Malta This Summer

Ryanair, one of Malta’s leading affordable airlines, has announced that following the lifting of the travel restrictions on 1st and 15th July tens of thousands of passengers have booked passage to our beautiful sunny island this summer.

The airline operates over 45 routes to and from Malta with the United Kingdom routes holding a high rank in most booked in July and August 2020. This will certainly be a breath of fresh air for the Maltese tourism industry which took such a hit during the famous COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, Malta Air’s CEO Diarmund O’Conghaile said that “This surge in Malta flight bookings is a really encouraging trend and Ryanair is proud to re-boot the tourism sector of countries like Malta”

As a celebration for this accomplishment, the commercial airline will be offering one-way seats starting from just €19.99! This offer will be viable for travel up until the end of October 2020 and must be booked by midnight Friday (24th July) only on Ryanair.com.

