Ryanair Grounds All Commerical Flights For April And May As EU Governments Continue To Lockdown

Ryanair has announced that it has grounded all commercial flights up until June 2020.

Europe’s biggest budget airline said that its entire flight will be grounded as of today and will remain grounded for the months of April and May following the “unprecedented restrictions” imposed on travel as a result of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

“We do not expect to operate flights during the months of April and May at this time, but this will clearly depend upon government advice, and we will in all cases comply with these instructions,” said the airline’s CEO, Michael O’Leary, in a statement.

Ryanair offered their aircraft to all EU governments for both rescue flights and to operate essential fights for the movement of vital medicines, personal protective equipment and emergency food supplies as well as flights to repatriate stranded passengers.

“In Ryanair, Buzz, Lauda, and Malta Air, we will do everything we can to keep our aircraft, our crews, and our engineer teams operational so that when Europe defeats this COVID-19 pandemic, we are ready to return to flying,” he said.

The press release also said that any passenger whose flight has been cancelled as a result of government shutdowns, will over the next week or two, receive an email outlining their operations.

