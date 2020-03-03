Ryanair Cuts A Quarter Of Italian Short Haul Flights Due to Coronavirus

Ryanair has notified passengers that it has cancelled around a quarter of its short-flights to and from Italy in direct response to the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The low-cost airline has reported a significant drop in bookings over this year’s March and April period, as well as an increase in passenger no-shows on flights from and within Italy.

Although Ryanair does not expect these cancellations to affect its current financial year, they warn its “too early to speculate on the impact the Covid-19 outbreak will have on earnings”

However, measures have been adopted in response to the downturn in business, including recruitment, promotion and pay freezes across the board as well as rolling schedule cuts as booking patterns change.

A spokesperson for Ryanair has said they expect further EU airline failures in the coming weeks due to the outbreak.

Italy is the country worst affected by the coronavirus outbreak outside of Asia, with 1,128 confirmed cases from Saturday. 34 people have died.