‘Rushed’ Decision To Open Without Detailed Plans Could Have ‘Catastrophic Repercussions’, 60 Shopowners Tell Robert Abela

Over 60 shopowners and company-owners in Malta have written an open letter to Malta’s Prime Minister after reopening outlets on the 4th of May, expressing major concerns about long term plans for the economy.

The owners, who represent over 130 outlets and 650 employees, have asked for a clearer long term holistic plan so that they, and the Maltese people, can really begin planning ahead.

Saying they sped to reopen their outlets with just two days notice just to experience sales lower than ever before – with an estimated 92% decrease in average sales as rents and costs remained the same – the shopowners urged for more clarity moving forward and the avoidance of situations that could jeopardise their operations.

“With this rushed decision, we were the ones who suffered the most, and there will be catastrophic repercussions if immediate decisions for support are not taken,” they said.