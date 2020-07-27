Rush To Raise Funds To Repatriate Edwin Lopez’s Body Before He Is Buried In Malta
The family of Edwin Lopez are trying to do everything they can to repatriate the body of their late father – however, high costs are keeping them back.
Lopez lost his life in a Poala crash that saw his motorcycle and a Land Rover being driven by a 37-year-old man collide. An inquiry into the accident was called following the crash, with the Lopez family hoping to find some answers as to why their beloved father was suddenly taken from them on the other side of the world.
However, the Lopez family, who have since set up a shrine to the late father, have another, more pressing concern.
Lopez family were informed that Edwin’s body has not yet been embalmed, and the Health Ministry has since advised the family to do what they can to get this body back as soon as possible to avoid Edwin being buried in Malta.
“The company that my father used to work with is helping us to make a decision about repatriation packages, but we don’t know who will pay it,” Brian Lopez, Edwin’s eldest son, told Lovin Malta from his home in the Philippines.
In a breakdown shown to Lovin Malta, it would cost €4,785 to repatriate Edwin’s body to the Philipines, with over €2,100 spent on the coffin and the coordination of the coffin to Manila.
Another €2,160 is spent on air freight charges, with the remainder of costs split between embalming treatment (€125) as well as customs costs.
However, there are other, cheaper options to send the body back, the family said, and all avenues were being explored.
Devastated by the sudden death of their father, who worked on vehicles around the world while sending the majority of the money he earned back to his family, the Lopez family are now looking for answers.
Though the magisterial inquiry into the death of Edwin is continuing and has not yet ended, his body has been released and is available for burial or repatriation.
However, his family, as well as the Philipines Consulate who are in contact with the family, must act fast. Otherwise, Edwin will need to be buried in Malta.
The Lopez family is collecting donations to transport Edwin’s body back home for burial.
If you would like to donate, you can send a donation via Paypal to:
Name: Bryan Austin S. Lopez
Email: bryanlopez07032019@gmail.com
Or via bank transfer to:
IBAN: EWBCPHMM200023183284
Lovin Malta will be following this story and supporting the family to find a way to repatriate Edwin’s body.