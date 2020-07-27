Rush To Raise Funds To Repatriate Edwin Lopez’s Body Before He Is Buried In Malta 

The family of Edwin Lopez are trying to do everything they can to repatriate the body of their late father – however, high costs are keeping them back.

Lopez lost his life in a Poala crash that saw his motorcycle and a Land Rover being driven by a 37-year-old man collide. An inquiry into the accident was called following the crash, with the Lopez family hoping to find some answers as to why their beloved father was suddenly taken from them on the other side of the world.

However, the Lopez family, who have since set up a shrine to the late father, have another, more pressing concern.

Lopez family were informed that Edwin’s body has not yet been embalmed, and the Health Ministry has since advised the family to do what they can to get this body back as soon as possible to avoid Edwin being buried in Malta.

“The company that my father used to work with is helping us to make a decision about repatriation packages, but we don’t know who will pay it,” Brian Lopez, Edwin’s eldest son, told Lovin Malta from his home in the Philippines.