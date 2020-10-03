Rosianne Cutajar Visits Women Imprisoned On Prostitution-Related Charges

Parliamentary secretary for equality and reforms Rosianne Cutajar went to Corradino Correctional Facility to visit the woman imprisoned on prostitution-related charges.

In past months, Cutajar has been rather vocal about issues relating to prostitution. Last March, Cutajar confirmed that under a proposed reform, both sex workers and their clients would no longer face criminal repercussions.

During her visit, Cutajar highlighted the importance of paying heed to the experiences of such women to truly understand what needs to be done to help them.

Cutajar went on to say that in the coming days, her secretariat and the Fondazzjoni għas-Servizzi tal-Ħarsien Soċjali (FSWS) will be signing an agreement that will introduce an exit programme aimed towards women in sex work who are looking for a new life and job.

