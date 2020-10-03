Rosianne Cutajar Suggests Activists Behind Fundraiser Are ‘First-Class Nationalists’

Parliamentary secretary Rosianne Cutajar suggested that Godfrey Leone Ganado and Rachel Williams, the two activists who launched a fundraiser after losing a libel instigated against them by Cutajar, are “first-class Nationalists.”

Cutajar sued Leone Ganado and Williams for libel in 2018 after Leone Ganado implied she was a prostitute and a call girl on both his own and Williams’ Facebook walls.

The two activists are presently crowdfunding €3,600 to cover their legal and court fees and the moral damages they are bound to pay.